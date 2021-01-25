Laura Jean Spencer Mitchell
1953 ~ 2021
Laura Jean Spencer Mitchell was born January 1, 1953, to her parents Henry Spencer and Norma Culter Spencer. She was a humble servant of God and returned home to her Heavenly Father on Thursday, January 20, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She grew up in Syracuse, UT, and raised her family in Clinton, UT.
Laura enjoyed crafting, painting, and photography. Her beautiful landscape paintings are beloved by many. She loved all living things and the outdoors. She always taught her children and grandchildren about the beauty and wonders of art and nature.
She was an active and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was sealed to her husband in the Ogden, UT temple.
While we are grateful Laura will have a joyous reunion with her late son Steven Mitchell and other departed loved ones, she will be deeply missed by her surviving family and friends. She is survived by her beloved husband, Fred Mitchell, daughter Kelly Mitchell, and son Ryan (Robin) Mitchell. She was a devoted grandmother to her grandchildren, Spencer Mitchell, Zachary Mitchell, Alexander Mitchell, Cristyn Hatley, Abigail Hatley, and baby great-granddaughter Kingsley Nielsen.
Laura's family would like to thank everyone who befriended her and showed her care, kindness and love throughout her life.
Join the family for the graveside services which will be held Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM in the Clinton City Cemetery, 813 N 750 W, Clinton UT.
Send condolences to the family and watch the live stream of the graveside service at the bottom of her obituary at www.myers-mortuary.com.