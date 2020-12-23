Laura Johnson Berry
January 11, 1928 ~ December 21, 2020
Laura Johnson Berry, 92, passed away on December 21, 2020. She was born on January 11, 1928 in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of John Henry and Marian Jones Johnson. She grew up in North Ogden and attended Weber County Schools, graduating from Weber High School in 1946.
She married Richard Leon Berry on October 6, 1948 in North Ogden, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on June 17, 1957.
Richard passed away on February 17, 2019. Laura was an active member of the church.
Laura was an accomplished vocalist, singing in a significant number of vocal groups and choirs. She retired from the Weber County School District in 1999 after 35 years as the school lunch coordinator.
Laura is survived by her sons, Richard (Barbara) Berry, Craig (Jolene) Berry, and Michael Berry all of North Ogden; and daughter, Laura Lee (Arthur) Dickamore of North Ogden; 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; one great-grandson; parents and four brothers and four sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden.
The funeral services will be live streamed by going to www.lindquistmotuary.com and scrolling to the bottom of Laura's obituary.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.