Laura Joyce Preece passed away April 26, 2020, she was born on July 12, 1937. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.myers-mortuary.com
The Davis School District and Davis Education Foundation, along with other community partners, joined with Young Automotive Group in a food pantry parade on Friday, April 10, 2020, across Northern Utah. Participants put nonperishable food items out on the curb to be collected by the parade. …
