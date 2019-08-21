August 11, 1949 ~ August 13, 2019
Laurel Ann Braithwaite, passed away on August 13, 2019, from a lingering illness. She was born August 11, 1949, in Logan, Utah to Neldon H. and Lois Buttars Braithwaite.
Education was very important to her. She graduated from Ben Lomond High School, received a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from Weber State College, and a Masters Degree from Utah State University.
She had hundreds of students who passed through her classrooms at Edison and Lynn Elementary Schools. She loved teaching. It was her life.
Laurel was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Laurel is survived by her sister, Elaine (Bob) Holden; brother, John (Janet) Braithwaite; nieces, Amy (Kandi Mlynar) Bingham, Elizabeth Bingham, and Kiersten (Joshua) Johnston; and nephew, Jared (Cortney Kochevar) Braithwaite. She was preceded in death by her parents, Neldon and Lois Braithwaite.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Clarkston Cemetery, Clarkston, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
