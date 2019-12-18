January 19, 1939 ~ December 13, 2019
St. George, Utah -^Laurie Jane Springer Christensen, 80, passed away on December 13, 2019 at Dixie Regional Medical Center surrounded by family after a brief illness.
She was born January 19, 1939 in Ogden, Utah, the first child of Donald L. and Afton Rose Springer.
She grew up in the Ogden area attending Ogden City and Weber County schools. On March 8, 1956 she married Robert Z. "Bob"^Christensen in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.
This marriage has lasted 63 years, and they were blessed with five children, 22 grandchildren, 48 great-grand children and one great-great grandchild.
Throughout her marriage she was content and proud to be a stay at home mom and a helpmate to Bob in the family produce business. She enjoyed traveling with him the last thirty years whether he was entertaining or searching out genealogy.
She enjoyed cruising and trips with Hyde Tours. She served in several church callings. She was also a past President of the Ogden Chapter of the Welcome Wagon Organization.
Laurie is survived by her husband, Bob; sons: Curt (Colleen) and Jeff (Dorine), both of Syracuse; daughters: Shelly (Dave) Hogan of Holladay, Kimberly (Ron) Isaacson of Syracuse and Lisa (Rob) Crown of East Layton; brother, Max (Diane) Springer of South Weber; sisters: Marilyn (Jon) Barton of Payson and Charlene (Ken) Wardle of Herriman; and brother-in-law, Dennis (Sue) Thurgood of St. George. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Katherine Thurgood; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., at the Syracuse 1st Ward Chapel, 2500 West 700 South, Syracuse, Utah.
Interment will be in the Syracuse City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: