September 20, 1956 ~ December 5, 2019
Laurie Kihlstrom Whitten born on September 20, 1956 in Ogden, UT to Eugene and Judith Kihlstrom passed away in her sleep on December 5, 2019.
Laurie worked at Hill Air Force Base for many years until she had to retire on a medical.
She married Harry Whitten on April 5, 1979 and had two daughters, Stacie Eilander and Alexis Carroll.
Her daughters and grandkids were the joy of her life. She loved taking care of others and was always willing to help anyone she could.
She will be deeply missed by many.
She is survived by Alexis Caroll, Stacie (Ricky) Eilander, five grandchildren, and several brothers and sisters.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her granddaughter (Nevaeh), and two brothers.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: