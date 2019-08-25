December 14, 1971 ~ August 21, 2019
Laurn Andrew Rice passed away on Wednesday morning, August 21, 2019. He was born on December 14, 1971, in Salt Lake City, Utah and grew up in Clinton, Utah. Being adopted by his parents was, in his words, "the best thing EVER!!!".
After breaking his back at age 18 in a motocross accident, Laurn lived as a paraplegic for 29 years. Although he was shorter than most in his wheelchair, he was looked up to by numerous family and friends. Laurn never let being in a wheelchair slow him down. He was proud of his life and what he was able to accomplish: "I did more in this life than I could have ever imagined!!!" He was proud of the respect he earned from coworkers, customers, and friends.
Despite lacking a high school diploma, he rose to senior leadership positions in the tech industry. His kindness, optimism, generosity, and big smile left a lasting impact on those he mentored and many others. Laurn was always put together and precise in everything he did. He appreciated nice things and took care of everything he owned, including his collections of model airplanes, guns, watches, and cars. He loved fast cars and washed his own every single week because if you didn't "you were just lazy." He enjoyed good food and drinks and even had a knife with his name displayed at Spencer's steakhouse.
Laurn loved his family heritage and his mom's Maori culture. He wore a Maori jade necklace every day and made annual trips with family to Metropolis, Nevada to decorate graves. He spoiled his nieces and nephews with wheelchair rides and awesome Christmas presents. Above all, Laurn deeply loved his stepson, Andrew. Laurn taught him many life lessons and felt Andrew was one of the best things in his life.
We know a meaningful reunion has taken place with his parents, Charles and Polly Rice, that preceded him in death. He is survived by his stepson Andrew Tagge and three siblings Arlin Rice, Lauretta Sechrest (Scott), and Lani Hoye (Jeff).
A Celebration of Life will be held for family and close friends on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at 3642 S Bountiful Blvd, Bountiful, Utah 84010. He will be interred at the Hooper City Cemetery in Hooper, Utah earlier that day.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Laurn's name to The Road Home using laurnricememorial@gmail.com
Online condolences may be made at: