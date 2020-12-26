LaVell Moffat Berg
May 25, 1934 ~ December 21, 2020
LaVell passed away on December 21, 2020 and was reunited with the love of his life, his wife Colleen.
He was born in Afton, Wyoming and at the age of 8 moved to Utah, with his parents Roy Lo Berg and Reta Moffat Berg.
He graduated High School in 1952 and started working at Southern Pacific and Union Pacific Railroads, as a conductor.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
LaVell married Colleen Kippen in the Salt Lake Temple on November 30, 1955. They had four children.
LaVell was very meticulous with his cars, keeping them washed and waxed by hand and detailing the insides as well. He enjoyed all sports and loved watching old westerns.
He was preceded in death by both parents, his wife Colleen, two sons Gary and Darren and one sister Renea.
He is survived by one daughter, Patricia Berg Hill and a special niece Tanya Winchester Lord.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com