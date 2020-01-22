March 16, 1930 ~ January 15, 2020
LaVerda Farr Johnson, 89, passed through the veil into the arms of her Savior on January 15, 2020. Born to Asael Lorenzo and Vera Carman Bowland Farr on March 16, 1930, in Tucson AZ and was the eldest of three children.
LaVerda grew up in the Ogden area and graduated from Ogden High School.
LaVerda married Bruce E. Johnson on April 14, 1949, they later divorced.
In her younger years LaVerda worked as a dental assistant in Baker, OR and Caldwell ID where she also served as President of the Idaho Dental Assistant Association. She later worked as a supply clerk at Hill Air Force Base. LaVerda was a member of the DUP (Camp Lakeview) and was very proud of her pioneer heritage. She was active in PTA's in her children's schools.
LaVerda will be remembered for her variety of irises she grew, being a mother of twins, going to the Farr family reunions, banana boats, drinking lime aid with Sprite, her love of Spam and green bananas, making fruit pizzas and gumdrop fruit cakes.
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints she served in many callings including scout leader (Cub Scouts and Guide Patrol), librarian for over 20 years and teaching in Primary, Mutual, Sunday School and Relief Society. LaVerda also had the opportunity of serving in the Ogden Temple.
LaVerda is survived by her daughter, Karla J. Nielson (Roger), son, Lloyd B. Johnson (Kristine) son, Dennis A. Johnson (Beth), daughter in law, Lea Anne Johnson Jensen (Rulon), sister Melvina Moyes (Ted), and brother Alden Farr (Ramona). LaVerda had 16 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and son Darcy John Johnson.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, with a viewing prior from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery, 20th and Madison.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: