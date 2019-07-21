Lavern Weaver Gould

January 9, 1932 ~ July 14, 2019
Lavern, 87, of South Ogden passed away peacefully from Alzheimer's at his home surrounded by his family, July 14, 2019. He was born here in Ogden to LaVerda and Lawrence Gould on January 9, 1932.
After graduating from Ogden High, he served our country honorably in the Korean Conflict. He married the love of his life Norma Cordingley on November 15, 1955, after being introduced through mutual friends. He followed his father into a career with the Southern Pacific Railroad.
Lavern was always busy in the shop, garden, kitchen, and study. He loved to draw, carve wood and tinker, often engineering his own creations to solve problems around the house. Each summer, he raised a fantastic garden and was always experimenting with new colors, sizes, and flavors of cucumbers and tomatoes. He taught his children to cook and bake, and many generations have looked forward to his homemade root beer. He loved to fish and camp and helped form the local Allegro Bees Motorhome Chapter. He was quick to serve his neighbors and taught his children service through example. He loved to make others laugh, particularly children, often delighting them by wearing the bows from gifts.
Lavern is survived by his wife of 63 years, Norma; five children: Brian (Jeanni), Peggy Macfarlane (Jim), Russell, Jeff, and Cheryl Beazer (Blaine); 10 grandchildren; and 21 and counting great-grandchildren. Three of his siblings are living: Bud, Marie Child, and Dennis Bingham. He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Lawrence and Jay.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 880 28th Street, Ogden. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. and Monday from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
The family wants to thank especially Rhonda, Wendy, and Amber of AFI Hospice for their selfless service to and compassionate care for Lavern during his last months.
