May 23, 2020
The Lord blessed us with the best mom of all. Lavon Garner Hull passed away May 23, 2020 at her "Home away from Home", Quail Meadows Assisted Living at the age of 96.
Mom was born to Arthur & Elizabeth Garner and lived on the same street all her life until moving to Quail Meadows in 2015.
She married her sweetheart, Don G. Hull (deceased) in the Salt Lake Temple. They enjoyed 54 years together. They raised five children: Larry, Connie Roylance (Bill), Douglas (Valre), DeAnn Hufstetler (Rod) and Kristine Miya (Steve Hymas).
Her greatest joy and blessing were her wonderful family of five children, 24 grandchildren, 81 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she dedicated her life to serving, The Lord. She served in the Young Woman's Primary for 25 years. She and her husband served in The Ogden Temple.
Mom was witty and fun. Everyone loved her so much, especially the people at Quail Meadows. She was a dedicated mother who was always busy keeping a meticulous house and yard and helping family. She loved spending time at their cabin in Island Park, Idaho, where family would gather. She was a meticulous Sew'r, she designed and quilted many quilts. She loved to crochet an array of beautiful items that she would enjoy giving away.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Don, Sisters: Fern Allred, Maybel Kendell, Janice Cragun, Brothers: Ralph Garner, Halver Garner.
We want to thank Jeff Vining and all the wonderful staff at Quail Meadows for their precious love and care they gave our Mom. And her lifelong friend, Alice Wyatt who deeply loved and helped her at Quail Meadows.
Due to the current COVID-19 conditions, a private graveside service for immediate family, will be held on Friday June 5, 2020, at the Ben Lomond Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers please donate to LDS Humanitarian fund or your favorite charity.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: