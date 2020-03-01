LaVon Lewis Johnson, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home, Monday, February 10, 2020. She was born June 27, 1928 in Morgan, Utah to Ernest Page and Lourena Lewis.
She married Rees H. Johnson, on April 13, 1946 in Morgan, Utah. Their marriage was later sealed in the Logan LDS Temple for all time and eternity. They enjoyed 66 wonderful years together.
She was an active member in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She retired from Hill A.F.B. in 1975.
For many years, LaVon and Rees spent their winters in Yuma, Arizona. They also enjoyed traveling the coastline of California and spending their summers camping at The Eagles campground up the Ogden Canyon. LaVon loved to spend time with her grandchildren, telling them stories of her life experiences. She was so proud of them. They know they wouldn't be the young men they are today had it not been for their time shared with their loving Grandparents. She always saw the positive in everything and made people laugh with her great sense of humor. LaVon will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Lavon is preceded in death by her husband, Rees; her parents; two brothers, Burton Lewis, Wilford Lewis; one sister, Karen Robertson; and her cat Kali. She is survived by her children: Gary Johnson (Melanie) of West Haven; Wade Johnson (Judy) of South Ogden; and her two grandchildren, Preston and Matthew (Brooke). Also surviving are two brothers and three sisters, Helen Bushman, Lonnie Lewis, DeAnna Hatch, Craig Lewis, and Rena Funk.
Special thanks to Visiting Angels and IHC Hospice for their compassionate, loving care they provided to LaVon in her final years.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Myers Roy Mortuary, 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah. The family will meet with friends Monday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. at Myers Roy Mortuary.
Interment will be in the Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road, South Ogden cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: