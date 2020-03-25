July 4, 1926 ~ March 21, 2020
LaVon Montgomery Thompson was born July 4, 1926, died peacefully on March 21, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. She was born in Liberty, UT, to John and Mary Montgomery. She grew up with three brothers, Merlin, Mark and Aus Montgomery and two sisters, Elva Thompson and Phyllis Allen.
LaVon married Bill Thompson on October 19, 1945, in the Salt Lake Temple. They were married for 59 years and raised eight children.
LaVon was loved by everyone she met and always found the good in people. She possessed a natural talent for music; either singing, playing the organ, ukulele, harmonica and steel guitar. She was passionate about quilting, painting, wood carving, and gardening. Her gifts were shared with family and friends. Every gragdchild has a handmade quilt.
She also loved to fish and taught generations the "art of catching one." Her favorite place to fish was at Spirit Lake in the Uintah Mountains.
She held numerous positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She is survived by her children, Verna (Larry) Facer, Karen Thompson, Brent (Karen) Thompson, Tami (Earl) Snider, Mary Beus, and Joan (Troy) Dailey; 20 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Thompson; two daughters, Joan Thompson and Diane Hawkins; a grandson, Scott Hawkins and all her siblings.
Special thanks to the IHC Home HealthCare staff for their love and support, especially Diana Higgs her nurse.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Furever Friends Animal Oasis www.foureveroasis.com.
Immediate Family only services will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Friends and family are invited to participate in the Graveside Services at approximately 3:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
The services will be available to view approximately 24 hours after the services and condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com