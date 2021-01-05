LaWanna Miles Shurtliff
June 13, 1935 ~ December 30, 2020
LaWanna (Lou) Miles Shurtliff, treasured mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, dear friend, and public servant passed away with her children at her side on December 30, 2020 after respiratory failure. She was born June 13, 1935 in the small community of Smoot, in Star Valley Wyoming, to Owen LaVerl Miles and Nellie Lauretta Redford Miles. She treasured her childhood growing up in Star Valley with her brother Verlyn, spending time on her grandpa's farm attending to farm duties and learning the value of hard work. Milking cows, tending sheep, feeding the chickens, gathering eggs, and hauling hay were all part of a small farm operation and provided lasting memories.
Her mother married Jesse Baldwin when Lou was seven and three younger children, Frances, Parley and Barbara were born. Lou was the chief babysitter for her younger brothers and sisters. The family briefly lived in Brigham City, Utah, but after Jesse's death they returned to Star Valley. She graduated from Star Valley High School in 1953, and then went on to Utah State University where she became a member of Kappa Delta sorority and fell in love with her future husband Robert Shurtliff. During the summers, she returned to Star Valley and perfected her office business skills for Reuel T. Call in his airplane manufacturing business known as CallAir. She graduated from Utah State in 1957 with a degree in Business and minor in English.
She married Robert Hadley Shurtliff in August 1957. They moved to Roy and created a beautiful home together. Lou was a wonderful seamstress and beloved by the neighborhood children. She remained close to those family friends up until her death. In addition to raising their two children Scot and Stacy, Bob and Lou opened their home to her younger brother Parley after the death of their mother. She became the matriarch to all her siblings and continued in that role until her passing. Lou fostered long-lasting relationships with her breadth of interests. Her bridge club played together for over 60 years. She was an avid golfer and bowler, even taking a State Bowling Championship with her couples team. Lou played Mahjong, loved to travel with her husband and friends, and she even escorted the seniors of Ogden High on their yearly trip to Hawaii.
Lou taught English at Roy Jr. High and went on to teach business and accounting at Ogden High School for 28 years. She loved her students and was an advocate for them both inside and outside the classroom. Lou became President of the Ogden Education Association, Director of the Utah Education Association, and a member of the National Education Association. Lou was deeply involved in the community of Ogden. She was a member of the Richards Institute of Ethics, Independent Legislative Ethics Commission, Legislative Compensation Committee, Social Sciences Advisory Council of Weber State University, Ogden Weber ATC Foundation, Ogden City School Board Foundation, Junior League of Ogden; and Arts International. She was invested in the growth and wellbeing of Utah and was a donor to Ogden Symphony Ballet Association, Weber State University, Utah State University, Utah Humanities, Ogden Nature Center, and Jon M. Huntsman School of Business.
Her work and commitment to Utah was often recognized. She received the Alumni Merit award from Utah State University, the Lt. Governor's Volunteer Recognition Certificate for her work with the Weber County League of Women Voters, the Lewis W. Shurtliff Award for Contributions to Education, Utah Domestic Violence Council Award, Weber County Commissions' Hero Award, UEA honor Roll, Golden Apple Award for Teaching Excellence, and the Order of the Pearl Kappa Delta Sorority. Lou was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was a woman of great faith that loved her ward and attended the temple often with her Relief Society sisters. Lou was a longtime chorister, directed choirs, and wrote and produced many Road Shows. She was a beloved teacher and served in the Relief Society and Youth programs for many years. Lou's interest in politics grew out of her background in education and her wish to increase funding for public schools and Utah teachers. Lou served as a Representative for District 10 from 1999 to 2008, and again from 2019 until the time of her passing, having just been re-elected to her seat in November 2020.
During her time in the legislature she passed legislation related to assisting victims of domestic violence and increasing funding for Utah schools and teachers. Her bills are evidence of her fierce determination to protect women and children.
Lou is survived by her two children; Scot Shurtliff and Stacy (Mitch) Godfrey, along with six grandchildren; Nicole (Brandon) Hansen, Eric (Shayley) Godfrey, Brian (Tara) Godfrey, Michelle (Danny) Catts, Jessica (Hailey) Godfrey, Katelyn Shurtliff, and ten much beloved great-grandchildren.
Lou is also survived by two brothers; Verlyn Miles and Parley Baldwin. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Shurtliff, her parents, Owen LaVerl Miles and Nellie Lauretta Redford Miles and her siblings; Francis Potter, Barbara Schwab.
The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Mckay Dee Hospital for the wonderful care they provided, with special thanks to Dr. Karren, Dr. Lawless, Dr. Anderson, and Dr. Kerwin for their kindness and support. Lou's legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with, as well as those she reached but never met. Share your stories of remembrance at loushurtliffmemorial@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, help support her commitment to others by making a donation to The Perpetual Education Fund or Family Promise of Ogden.
A viewing for the public will be held on the evening of Tuesday, January 5th, at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. from 5:00-8:00 PM. A private family viewing and funeral will be held the following day at 11:00 AM and will be live streamed on Lou's obituary page at www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.