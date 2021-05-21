Lawrence A. Burton (Larry) TSGT
Lawrence A. Burton (Larry) TSGT, USAF Retired 83. Passed away in his home peacefully with his loving wife on Wednesday 12 May 2021.
He was born in Greer South Carolina in his childhood home on 29 May 1937 to Nellie Hughes and Lester P. Burton.
When he was 17 years old Aug 1955, he decided to join the Air Force and served in Vietnam war & retiring in Aug 1977. He moved on to LSI as air craft inspector for 6 months then GSL as a lineman for 1 year. He finally decided to continue his federal service as civil servant with the USAF from 1979 and retiring in 1995.
Larry was known for his leadership and communication skills during his working career. When he wasn't working, his passion was for his family taking them to the sand dunes, camping and to Bear Lake.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Rebecca (Becky), children; Debbie, Chris, Becky, Laurie, Aline, Tony & Dana. Also, David Hughes who Larry considered one of his children. Along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also has numerous loving cousins in South Carolina.
Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah.