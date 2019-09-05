March 19, 1924 ~ September 3, 2019
Lawrence Edward Byington, 95, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born March 19, 1924, in Hooper, Utah to John and Charlotte Saunders Byington.
He served his country during WWII as a cook in the Marines, Staff Sargent in the U.S. Air Force.
On September 7, 1945, Lawrence married Barbara Evans in the Salt Lake Temple. Barbara preceded him in death December 4, 2007.
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Sunset 2nd Ward, he served two Stake missions, and also was a High Priest assistant and record clerk.
Lawrence installed many sprinkler systems for widows in Sunset and the church on 1800 North 350 West.
He was a member of the Sunset Fire Department for 34 years and served many years as the Assistant Fire Chief.
His interests included auto body and fender repair, electrical, painting cars and houses, woodworking, and working with his hands; and helping his family; he was truly a jack-of-all-trades.
Lawrence is survived by his son, L. Steven (Doreen) Byington, Clinton; ten grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren and one sister, Annie Robinson, Ogden. He was preceded in death by his wife, daughters, Darlene Boyd, and Patricia Holliday and eight siblings.
The family extends a special appreciation to Brook and JaCoy from Rocky Mountain Hospice for their loving service.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Clinton 8th Ward Chapel, 702 West 1300 North. The family will meet with friends Friday, September 6th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: