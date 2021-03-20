Lawrence Godfrey German
October 7, 1939 - March 6, 2021
Lawrence Godfrey German, 81, of Abq, NM, passed away on 06 Mar 21 after a battle with cancer.
Called "Larry" by most, "LG" by friends, "Larro" by realtors, "Dad" by his children, "Granddad" by his grandchildren, and "Hey You" by his mother-in-law, Larry was born on Oct 7th, 1939, to Marian and Jerold German in Cozad, Nebraska.
After graduating from Weber HS in Ogden, UT, 1957, he went on to graduate from Weber State University with a bachelor"s in history. He also studied public administration at George Washington University.
In Ogden, he met Sally Mason, they were wed from 1961 - 1986, and they raised three children, Jeanne, Max, and Joe.
Larry joined the Army, and served honorably, for three years. He and Sally sold everything and toured Europe for much of 1966. They eventually made their home in Albuquerque in 1972.
Larry was an Eagle Scout, a DeMolay, a brother in Sigma Chi, a Mason, and a Ballut Abyad Shriner. From 1968 to 1976 he worked for Chevron Oil. In 1976, he became owner of the Chevron station at I-25 and MLK Blvd. He was elected to the APS school board in 1977. Larry was the top governor for Optimist International 1978. He was a member of the Lobo Club and Leadership Albuquerque, to name a few. Following his career with Chevron, he was employed at March of Dimes, ARC, American Business Exchange, Ever-Ready Oil, and eventually settled into working the next 20 years with Jeff Rose and Associates.
He was a night owl, and single-handedly supported the US Postal Service with postcards and correspondence. This was aided by the fact that he never forgot the birthdays and important facts of anyone he met. He collected coffee cups, awards, and bad jokes. He could be found on the dance floor in a clown suit or a tuxedo. His re-architected homes were apparently once cliff dwellings discarded by RC Gorman, whose work he appreciated. His calendar consisted of daily lists on yellow legal pads. He was equally likely to win a trivia contest at a bar or a state legislature.
He is survived by sons Joe German; Max (Stacy) Sydney and Makenna German; Jeanne (Chris) Bryce and Bristol Duggins; brothers Don (Ileen) German; Greg German; sister Jennifer (Craig) Hayes; multiple nephews and nieces...
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Shriner's Hospital https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc.
Please leave condolences, messages, and memories at https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/LawrenceGerman/