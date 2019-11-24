Lawrence Jennings SR. "Red"^

August 22, 1948 ~ November 18, 2019
Lawrence S. Jennings "Red"^(71), the second child of eight, born August 22, 1948, to William and Patricia Jennings in Chicago, Ill, passed away at the George E. Wahlen Veterans Home in Ogden Utah on November 18, 2019.
He grew up in the Chicago area before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He was deployed to Vietnam, where he earned a Purple Heart. After he was honorably discharged from the U.S.M.C., Red moved to Utah and started his family.
Red was married to Sheila "Sissy"^Sims and was later divorced. His second marriage was to Debra Harmon and they later divorced.
Red absolutely loved being outdoors and anything related to it. Fishing, camping, and spending time with family and friends were among his favorite things to do. Red was a lifelong member of the Ogden VFW Post 1481.
He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Carrie, and Grandson Matthew.
He is survived by his son Lawrence S. Jennings Jr. ^Larry^, daughter Cherri Hindes (Jeremy), seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Friends and Family may visit from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 25, 2019, at Myers Mortuaries (845 Washington Blvd, Ogden). This will include a Military Honor Service at 6:15 p.m.
