Lawrence Kneedy

October 30, 1927 ~ October 20, 2019
Lawrence Milton Kneedy, "Larry" 92, passed away at home with his wife of 70 years, Dona Parker Kneedy and his son, J Lynn Kneedy by his side.
Larry was born in Tetonia, Wyoming to John L. and Sara Beard Kneedy. Larry was the fourth of five children, all sisters: Edith, Lorreine, Marybell and Sarajo.
Larry enlisted in the Army infantry and was called to serve in WWII. Upon his return home he met his Sweetheart Dona Parker. Larry an23d Dona were married in the LDS temple on January 26, 1949. Larry and Dona had two children, Craig and Lynn. Larry was preceded in death by his son Craig Kneedy in 1995.
A resident of Kaysville for over 75 years, Larry owned and operated Davis County Cold storage until his retirement. A man of many talents, Larry was widely known as a Butcher, an avid Scout master, a helpful neighbor and a talented wood worker. He possessed an uncanny memory, frequently reciting poems and songs from his childhood.
Larry loved and devoted his life to his family. Larry is survived by those most precious to him, his Wife: Dona Parker Kneedy, Grandchildren: Michele (Matt) Weyland, Jason Kneedy, Brian (Jenny) Kneedy, Joni (Tyson) Porter, their combined 13 children and their mother, former daughter in-law Meg (Kevin) Wooten. He is also survived by his Son, J Lynn and wife, (Judie) Kneedy, including Judie's children: Nico (Elisha) Suazo and Valerie Archuletta and their combined six children. Also a special thank you to home caregiver Georgie Danner.
At their hand-written request, a graveside service will be held. Friends and family are all invited to attend. Time and Date: Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at the West Point Cemetery (80 N. 4000 W. West Point, Utah, 84015)