Lawrence Louis Carrillo
July 11, 1931 ~ July 19, 2021
Lawrence Louis Carrillo, born on July 11, 1931, passed peacefully in his sleep on July 19th, 2021. He reached his 90th birthday a week prior and we his family, feel so honored to have had many wonderful experiences with this man who loved everyone. Our 'Papa' was born in Globe, Arizona to Jose Angel Carrillo and Alta Grace Sainz. He and his brother Joe and sister Grace lived at a difficult time in this small mining town during the depression and World War II. But this family thrived with creative and collective ways to live with love and dignity when there were often cultural challenges and ethnic discrimination towards them.
Our father entered the Navy during the Korean War and served four honorable years. On discharge, he began a long journey of education achieving a Bachelor, Master, and Doctorate degrees in Education. Our father was a compassionate man who had a love of all people, especially those of other races. He was a teacher in the Ogden and Davis school Districts and an elementary and secondary school Principal and Cultural Affairs Administrator for the Ogden City Public Schools.
After retirement he went back to his love of teaching Spanish at Sunset Jr High adding to his total of 52 years as an educator. Everywhere we went, we never tired of running into students who greeted him with "Hola, Senior Carrillo!" Our father was awarded "Hispanic Teacher of the Year" in 2003 and he and our mother were invited to Washington, DC to meet with Laura Bush and when she kissed his cheek good-bye, he told her that was almost enough to convert him from a Democrat to a Republican!
Our father joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints when he was 28 years old. He met our mother Leona Sherman shortly after and they were married and sealed in the Mesa, Arizona Temple. His 'Lee' preceded him in death by seven months.
We've had many wonderful people reach out to help and love us during these last months of his life. We thank the members of the Intermountain Homecare and Hospice staff and the loving and heroic service of his caregivers at Stonehenge of Ogden.
We, along with our father wish to thank Dr. Joseph Carrillo for not only being a wonderful, loving nephew and cousin, but a contributor to our understanding of how to best care for our dad. Papa loved and was so proud of all his nieces and nephews. Our love to Darrell and Sharlene Knight who are the last of this great generation.
Papa's greatest joys were his family, and we truly know and feel this: Kelli Carrillo Weir (Rick), Kevin Carrillo (Julee), five exceptional grandchildren (and their companions) and eleven great-grandchildren. Our Papa's laugh, sense of humor, his genuine love and resonant tenor voice will be missed more than anything.
Our family will hold a small memorial service to honor him as we place him with our mother. If you have memories or thoughts to express, we would love to read these. We feel a great deal of peace and gratitude for the honorable heritage our parents have given us.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www. Leavittsmortuary.com