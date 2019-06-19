August 7, 1946 ~ June 13, 2019
Lawrence Paul Henkels, 72, passed away June 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Sara Elizabeth Henkels; daughter, Gina Yvette Weaver; grandson, Michael "Pierce" Weaver; and daughter-in-law, Kim Harvey Henkels. Preceded by his son, Elliott "Neal" Henkels. Humboldt, Nebraska on August 7, 1946, to Paul and Ella Henkels. He was raised in Chicago, Illinois.
He had a successful career for 21 years in the United States Air Force until he retired in 1984, as Master Sergeant, working as Crew Chief. His Air Force Career led him on many tours around the world. Following his service he worked for Civil Service as a Trainer Instructor and Electrical Repair Work Lead, retiring in 2008.
An adventurous spirit, he loved hiking, camping, and fishing. His smile and his humor was contagious. He enjoyed sharing life with his family, friends, and all those around him. He never met a stranger.
Memorial Service will be will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. The location is 2852 W. 300 N., West Point, Utah, held at West Point 10th Ward with much thanks to The Church of Latter-day Saints.