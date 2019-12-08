Lawrence Roscoe

Child Jr. "Ross"^
July 30, 1934 ~ December 5, 2019
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, husband, grandpa, and friend, Ross, who returned to Heavenly Father on December 5, 2019 at the age of 85.
Ross was born on July 30, 1934, in Ogden, Utah to Lawrence and Lucille Mobley Child. He was the oldest of six children.
He spent his early years on historic Childs avenue in downtown Ogden, then spent a short time on Grant Avenue where he developed a love of movies by walking downtown to the Egyptian and four other theaters watching matinees.
He later moved to his treasured South Weber for the rest of his youth.
Ross attended Davis High School before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps in 1952 and served in the Korean War.
On March 1, 1969, Ross married the love of his life, Marilyn Gambles. Their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple. Marilyn brought two boys into the marriage: Richard and Mark. Three more children were subsequently born to them: Kim, Teresa, and Karen. Together they raised their five children in Layton, Utah.
Ross worked at H.A.F.B. as a machinery mechanic for thirty nine years until he retired in 1994. He then spent ten years as a crossing guard for Layton City.
Ross loved spending time with his grandchildren at the park and aerospace museum. He also enjoyed reading, golfing, BYU football, and dancing with his sweetheart. Ross was an avid classic movie collector and had more than 740 titles in his DVD collection. Later in his life he enjoyed going on frequent drives through Morgan and South Weber.
Ross was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served faithfully in many callings over his lifetime.
He is survived by his brother David Hardinger, children Richard (Maggie Ayala) Child, Mark (Cindy) Child, Kim (Tricia) Child, Teresa (Eric) Johnsen, Karen (Shane) Robinson, sixteen grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife Marilyn, his parents and four sisters.
The family would like to express its deep love and gratitude to Maggie Ayala for her loving care of dad over the past two years.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Rd, Layton, Utah.
Friends may visit with family on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Wednesday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment at Lindquist Memorial Park.
