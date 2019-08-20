Lawrence Sisneros' great, giving heart gave way August 15, 2019, amidst the embraces, prayers, and songs of his family and friends, releasing him at last to the heaven he dreamt of his whole life.
Lawrence was Son and Brother, born to Candido and Lucia Sisneros, on August 3, 1944, in San Antonio, Colorado, a child of the Valley. His brothers and sisters, Donilia (Ray and Urbano), Alonzo (Cora), Larry, Lorraine (Henry), Agnes (Danny), Marvin (Georgianna), Adrian, and Joseph. He loved and supported his siblings and their spouses, as he did for so many, without restraint, a generous, giving heart.
Lawrence was Teresa's Husband, her Lion and her Love, married on August 21, 1965, in Provo, Utah. They shared 54 loving years. In his final decline, their love and appreciation deepened as his beloved wife cared for him even as his body suffered and his spirit moved him to the Lord.
After graduating from Weber University in Ogden, he spent his career with the FAA, always a generous provider, always with an eye towards the future; he invested in his children; he stood for what was right; he fought the Man- and he won!
He was our Father, Provider and Protector, Bernadine (Kenny), Henri (Nisa), Monica, Dominic (Jessica), and Marietta (Mike). Our spouses were his children, too, even as destinies changed. He loved and laughed deeply, raised us with a firm hand, and with an unrelenting belief in his Catholic faith. He was a Pillar of a Father, and our hearts are broken at this goodbye.
Lawrence was a great Grandpa and Great Grandpa: Anthony (Jessica), Analise, Joshua, Justis, Matthew (Dakota), Nicolas, Isaiah, Denver, Hailey, Sydney, Emilia, Ryder and Brayden. Grandpa's face would glow, and his heart shined whenever he was with the Grands. As our family grows, we vow that our newest grandchildren will know their wonderful Grandpa.
Lawrence was fun-loving, a prankster, with a great, shaking, silent laugh that made us laugh. He loved to dance, to sing, to play the harmonica or guitar. He was cool, well dressed, slick haircut, good hair. Lawrence was a natural athlete; he passed on his love of sports to his children by coaching their soccer, basketball, baseball, and softball teams. He loved tequila shots and work parties on his too-big yard. He lived big and well-even as he was ill, his spirit refused to submit; he LIVED.
Lawrence was a Friend to All, our Second Family: special friends from Layton, St. Rose Parish, his Wendover crew, the Wrinkles. He especially welcomed and loved spouses and partners of our family members and friends- he literally embraced and welcomed all, without restraint.
Lawrence was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus member. He was a Warrior, and never-ever backed down against his principles. His Faith was a fiercely burning flame. He surely stands in the front ranks of his Savior's warriors. He had a special devotion to the Virgin Mary and passed on her Assumption Day.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 210 Chapel Street, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit family Thursday from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. A vigil with Rosary will be held at 7:30 p.m.
Interment, Mount Calvary Cemetery, Salt Lake City.
A life of service to others is a life lived well. Our Lawrence served every day- even as his powerful body failed, he was a Prayer Warrior for so many of us, a final act of love. Vaya con Dios, Our Love.
