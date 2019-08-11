Lawrence Thomas Pribble

July 18, 1938 ~ August 7, 2019
Larry was a wonderful man, loving husband and father. He enjoyed life, and spent many years helping others. He served in the Army (Korean War), and the Salt Lake County Jeep Patrol /Search & Rescue. In April 1957, he married the love of his life Donna Hunter Pribble. They enjoyed 62 years together.
Larry is survived in life by his wife Donna, daughter Sheryl (Rob) Peglau, grandson Riley Lawrence Peglau, and granddaughter Alyssa Nikole Peglau. He is preceded in death by his mother Ruth Irene Breagger, father Issac Lovell Pribble, and son Russell L. Pribble.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday August 13, 2019, at Elysian Gardens 1075 E 4580 S, Millcreek, UT.
Followed by a Celebration of Life at 3:00 p.m. in Farr West, UT, at the LDS Church at 2123 N 2000 West.
Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W Roy, UT
