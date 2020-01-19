April 21, 1935 ~^January 10, 2020
On Easter Sunday, April 21, 1935, Le Roy Clawson Milne was born in St. George, Utah - the oldest child of Arvel and Miriam (Bentley) Milne.
His first home was a small apartment in a two-story house, previously owned by Elder Orson Pratt. At the age of 3, the family relocated to Salt Lake City due to the growth and expansion of Milne Truck Lines. Roy returned to "Dixie"^often and considered St. George a second home.
On 8th East in Sugar House, Roy's childhood was filled with sisters, friends, and excursions to Liberty Park and Lagoon. By age 14, Roy spent Saturdays and vacations working on the dock at Milne Truck Lines, loading and unloading trailers.
He started driving Salt Lake City pickup and delivery routes when he was 16. Roy graduated from East High School in Salt Lake City and also served four years in the Army Reserve.
Elder Milne was called to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, laboring in the Southwest Indian Mission with the Apaches of the White Mountains in Arizona. After attending the University of Utah, where he studied business management, and was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity, Roy began driving line-haul trucks out of Salt Lake City.
In 1959, Roy married his sweetheart Constance (Connie) Cameron in the Salt Lake Temple. Opportunities in the truck line took Roy and his young family to Phoenix, Arizona where he was the terminal manager for several years.
Roy made many good friends, and served in the Elders quorum and bishopric of the Phoenix 22nd Ward. Roy and his family returned to Salt Lake City, where he first worked as the terminal manager, then as vice-president of operations, and later succeeded his father as President of Milne Truck Lines. Roy served two terms as President of Utah Motor Transport, as the Utah Representative at Western Highway Institute, and as a member of the Operations Council for the American Trucking Association.
In 1971 Roy and his family moved to their current home in the beautiful foothills near Weber Canyon in Ogden, Utah. Roy served as bishop of the Uintah 5th Ward and later as President of the Ogden Utah Weber Stake. After his retirement, Roy became a church service missionary doing that which he loved -^driving a truck for 13 years with Deseret Transportation, hauling goods and materials throughout the Western United States.
Throughout his life, Roy owned hunting dogs and enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, skiing, boating, riding snowmobiles, motorcycles and 4-wheelers. Roy and Connie loved to travel to many places including Australia, New Zealand, the Orient, Israel, Egypt, and Europe. One of Roy's greatest passions was flying and piloting his aircraft with family and friends aboard.
Roy passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, faithfully enduring to the end after many years of serious health challenges.
Roy is survived by his wife, Connie and their four sons, Gary (Loralee), Dan (Leanne), Brent (Melanie), and Mark (Alicia), 16 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, as well as his two younger sisters, Dorothy Kotter and Marilyn (Al) Ebert.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Weber Stake Center, 5855 Skyline Drive, Ogden, Utah.
A viewing will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Weber Stake Center, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and the morning of the funeral from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Interment, Ogden City Cemetery, 1875 Monroe Blvd. Services entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please remember Roy's life of service by contributing to a humanitarian effort, or charity of your choice.
