August 27, 1930 ~ March 08, 2020
"Together Again"
BRIGHAM CITY - Leah "Joan" Olsen, 89, passed away in the early morning of Sunday, March 08, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Aug 27, 1930 in Brigham City, Utah to Lafayette Farrell and Bertha Mae Christensen Jensen. Joan graduated from Box Elder High School, and then attended Art School in Hollywood, California.
Mom married her Eternal sweetheart, Ernest "Ross" Olsen on their lucky day -- Friday, May 13, 1949 in the Logan Temple. Together they raised 6 children and spent almost 63 wonderful years together.
Mom loved being surrounded by her family and friends and spending time with them. She always had a strong desire to help those around her.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with a very strong testimony of the Savior. Mom enjoyed serving in various organizations in the church.
In her early years, mom worked as an operator at the Mountain Bell Telephone Company. Then started her most important "job" raising her children. Later, she went to work for Drs. Smith and Hannum (Medical Arts) for 30 years.
She had many talents and hobbies, all of which she loved-- Sewing, painting, decorating wedding cakes, woodcarving, and putting together jig-saw puzzles. Mom and Dad were avid ^Rock Hounds.^ Neighbors and family were all recipients of her hand-made chocolates and goodies at Christmas until her health began to fail.
Joan is survived by her children: Barbara (Ron) Oca^a, Layton; David (Alicia) Olsen, Mantua; Jan (Dennis) Rasmussen, Corinne; Jody Woodland, Brigham; Kim (Audrey) Olsen, Brigham; and Douglas (Lori) Olsen, Santa Clara, CA. Her 19 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Her siblings: Robert N. (Sharon) Jensen, Pleasant Grove; Delon C. (Sandra) Jensen, Brigham.
She was Preceded in death by her sweetheart; parents; grandson BJ Olsen; son-in-law Craig Woodland. Siblings: Lafayette Farrell (Clementine) Jensen Jr.; June (Donald) Cavalli; Howard (Patrica) Larsen.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Central Ward Chapel, 506 S. 200 E., Brigham City, UT.
Viewings will be Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City and on Thursday from 11:30 a..m to 12:30 p.m. at the Church.
The family would like to thank all of those who helped with mom's care through the years.
Interment will be at the Mantua Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: