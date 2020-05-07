November 29, 1946 ~ April 30, 2020
LeaRae Konopnicki Belnap, age 73, passed away peacefully April 30, 2020. At the time, she was living with her oldest child, Chimane, and her family, in Marengo, Ohio.
She was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming on November 29, 1946, to Albert Konopnicki and Marguarite Gardner with one older brother, AlDee. While young, she moved to Clearfield, Utah, where she graduated from high school. Her parents and brother preceded her in death. During her life, she lived in Wyoming, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, New York and Ohio.
In 1965 she married Kenneth J. Belnap (divorced in 1988) and they had six children, who all survive her. Chimane (Allen) Hess, Toni Jackson, Jolene (Rulon) Brown, Chantelle (David) Sandridge, Jonathan (Kimberly) Belnap and Angela (Jon) Robinson will be mourning the loss of a vivacious mother who taught them much about compassion, sticking up for what you believe in and, "If a job is once begun, never leave it 'til it's done...". She has 19 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
LeaRae was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully and joyfully in many callings. She loved to love on people and her life was a living example of her servant heart. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as grandma. Her hands were rarely still as she loved and served her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed teaching piano lessons and serving in her community - PTA, scouts, and 4-H.
Loved ones will celebrate her life at a small graveside memorial in Star Valley, Wyoming at the Afton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send your cards & donations to PO Box 453, Marengo, OH 43334, or call 801-455-8303.