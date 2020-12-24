Lee Bertha Kelley
1939 ~ 2020
Lee Bertha Kelley passed away December 14, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born January 2, 1939 to Modis Bush and Emma Fair in East St. Louis, Illinois. Lee graduated from Ogden High School, class of 52. She was a member of the Embry Chapel AME Church and the American Legion Auxiliary Club. She enjoyed playing golf, bowling and darts.
Lee is survived by her children; Robin Michelle (Nitikia) McCray, Jacqueline L. (Vijay) Maharaj, Crystal Leann (Al) Coats, and Steven A. Coats, her sisters; Odessa Burton, Ophelia Bowman, Mildred Bush, Irene Burks, 13 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Lee is preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd, Ogden. Services can be watched on Lee's obituary at www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.