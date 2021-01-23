Lee Glen Folkman
1950 ~ 2021
Lee Glen Folkman passed away January 19, 2021. Lee was born July 16, 1950 in Ogden, Utah to Glen Stewart Folkman and Bernice Adams Whitesides. He grew up in Warren and graduated from Weber High School in 1968. He later attended Weber State College.
Lee married LaRena Hansen on August 14, 1970 and they were sealed in the Logan Temple on August 5, 1971. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Lee was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a High Priest and served in various callings throughout his life. He was a kind, gentle man who bore his testimony through his actions.
He worked for Weber Basin Water Conservancy District for 43 years, retiring in 2013. He was a loyal employee and loved his job and the many friends that he made. Some of his favorite activities included firearms, reloading, and target shooting. He was an avid reader and was a jack of all trades that we all relied upon. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and waterskiing.
He looked forward to Friday night dates with his wife, that they rarely missed. He was a devoted husband, father and grandpa. He would drop anything to help any of his family members. The grandchildren knew he would be there to support them in any of their activities, whether it was a ball game or a recital, he was always there. He was always up for an adventure while traveling and creating memories with his family.
Lee is survived by his wife LaRena; children Justin Folkman (Lynette), Brett Folkman (Kim), Neil Folkman (Sunshine), Sally Wade (Bryce) and Casey Folkman (Katelynn); 16 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
He is survived by his siblings Norma Jean Maw, Ann Meibos and Kay Heslop (Alan). He was preceded in death by his parents; grandbaby Tucker; brother Jon Hal Folkman, sister Carol Greer and brothers-in-law John Maw and Gary Meibos.
A special thanks to the staff at McKay Dee Hospital.
Due to the current pandemic, the family will be holding private services. The live stream of the service may be viewed on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. on Lee's obituary at www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent. It will also be available to ward members through the ward sacrament link.