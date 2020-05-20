September 13, 1942 ~ May 18, 2020
Lee Handy Nelson passed away May 18, 2020 of small cell lung cancer. He was born in Franklin, ID, on September 13, 1942. He went to school in Preston, ID, but moved to Utah when he was 16.
He was a long haul truck driver most of his life. He loved camping, hunting, and fishing.
Lee is survived by his three children, son, Kerry (Terry) Nelson; daughter, Tammy Nelson; and daughter, Lisa (Sean) Nelson; brother, LaMont (Shirley) Nelson; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, and one great-grandson.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
