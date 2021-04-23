Lee K. Hanson
1921 - 2021
Our wonderful father Lee K Hanson 99 passed away on April 17th, 2021, of natural causes, surrounded by his loving family. Lee was born on September 15th, 1921 in Spanish Fork Utah to Eric Elias Hanson and Ruth Mae Koster. Lee graduated from Fruita Union High School in Fruita Colorado as Student Body President in 1939 and attended Blair Business College in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Lee married Letha Sue See in 1940 and was later divorced. He married Margie J. Knowlden in 1966 and was later divorced. He married Cleo K Alder in August 1979 and their marriage was later solemnized on April 12th, 1993 for all time and eternity in the Ogden LDS temple. Lee was an active member of the South Ogden Eighth ward serving in many leadership positions and callings.
Lee was a Veteran of the United States Navy serving in the Colorado National guard, Pearl Harbor, and tours in both the Pacific and Atlantic fronts during World War II. He served on the USS Montour APA 101 (Aux. Personal Attack). Lee was very honored to serve his country.
He served as President of the South Ogden Lions Club, President of Weber Basin Home Builders, South Ogden City council, South Ogden Board of Adjustments, Utah State Legislature, and Roy City Board of Adjustments.
Lee was a self-employed General Contractor developing subdivisions and building over 600 residential homes in the Weber County area. He built quality homes and made lots of happy homeowners, many asking him to build second homes and complete remodels. He retired in 1979.
Lee is survived by his daughter Linda (Travis) Honeysuckle, New Mexico, sons Scott Hanson, Lon (Jackie) Hanson, Jon Hanson, all of the Ogden area. Stepchildren Gary (Diana) Alder, Illinois, Bonnie Porter and Clair Alder both of Ogden. Lee has 25 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. Lee was preceded in death by his loving wife Cleo, daughter Cheryl, grandson Justin, and great grandson Kasey.
Lee was loved by all and through his humor and pranking created great family memories and lifelong friends. He was cracking jokes to the very end. We will miss him.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. Viewings will be held at the mortuary on Monday, April 26th from 6 to 8 pm and Tuesday from 10 to 10:45 am. Interment, Washington Heights Memorial Park with military honors. Funeral service will be live streamed on Lee's obituary page at www.myers-mortuary.com at 11 a.m. where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Per the family's request please wear a mask.