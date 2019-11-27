April 3, 1950 ~ November 8, 2019
LeeAnn Holt-Crompton passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at the age of 69 after a 13 - year battle with breast cancer. LeeAnn was born on April 3, 1950, in Binghamton, New York to Norman and Carmen Bilbrey Holt.
On February 14, 1991, LeeAnn Holt was married to Roger Crompton in San Carlos, California.
LeeAnn was the mother of two children: a daughter, Kayse and a son, Michael. She had two grandchildren: BreaAnn and Allyson.
LeeAnn touched so many lives in her career as well as her day to day life.
She is remembered for being a lifelong friend to so many and was compassionate to others before herself.
She offered support to many and helped them through emotional and physical struggles. She had a smile that would light up a room. She loved being a mom, grandmother, and wife even adopting others who she held close to her heart.
Throughout her career as a physical therapist, she was committed to helping others and strived to deliver the highest level of patient care.
She was a proud member of several groups including the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Soroptimist International, and the Red Cross. She was a certified master gardener and a life member of the Sierra Club.
LeeAnn earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Buffalo and a Master of Science from Columbia University. She was an active member of the Alpine Church in Brigham City.
LeeAnn leaves behind the love of her life, her husband Roger; Daughter Kayse Carlin (Blake) and son Michael Crompton (Melissa); her two granddaughters; her sisters, Norma Warne and Linda Locke (niece Tammy whom she adored), brother, Tim Holt, and too many family members to list. Proceeded in death by her parents Norman and Carmen Holt.
The family would like to extend special thanks and deep appreciation to the staff at Ogden Regional Hospital, Utah Hematology Oncology (Dr. Gray and staff), Pine View Rehabilitation and Aspen Ridge Hospice.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, November 29, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Alpine Church, located at 1149 450 W. Suite 204, Brigham City, UT 84302.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in the name of LeeAnn Holt-Crompton to the Alpine Church Brigham City, UT.
