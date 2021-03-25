LeGrand Ray Stokes
July 20, 1935 ~ March 20, 2021
On March 20, 2021, LeGrand Ray Stokes, born July 20, 1935, parents being William Edwin Stokes and Elva May Cook, a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather at the age of 85, surrounded by his loving family, passed peacefully through the veil where he was joyfully met by his loved ones who welcomed him home, to live with his Heavenly Father with no more pain or grief but with joy and happiness. Being greeted by his parents and two daughters ReaAnn and Launa Lee "twin", plus many other loved ones.
He was an Elder in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He worked almost 40 years at Hill Air Force Base being first hired at age 16. He also worked at Marquart in Ogden. Later, he started his own business LeWay Metal Stamping.
He leaves behind his loving eternal sweetheart of 66 years, Elna J. Farley, married May 28, 1954 in Ogden, Utah and later they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Ogden Temple; his two sons, Ray (Andra) Stokes and Thomas (Holly) Stokes; two daughters, Lora "twin" (Dan) Eatchel and Teri (Tim) Sawyer. He adored his 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren; and just met his first great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held on Friday March 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Aultorest Memorial Park.
