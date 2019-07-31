November 11, 1931 ~ July 24, 2019
Leila Fowers Speigle passed away on July 24, 2019 and joined her husband who passed 16 days prior, parents and sisters. She was born November 11, 1931, in the old Dee Hospital to George Leroy Fowers and Mary Elizabeth Jones Fowers. She attended Hooper Elementary School, Weber High School and Marinello Comer School of Cosmetology.
She married Stanley Speigle in Elko, Nevada. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Ogden Temple. They were married for 65 years. They had six children: Jerry (Sandy) Speigle, Riverdale UT; Sheldon (Marlene) Speigle, (both deceased) David Speigle, Ogden UT; Vicky (Rick) Murdock, Roy UT; Terry (Ronnie) Reynolds, Effingham SC; Coralee (Rick) DeGeorge- North, Pleasant Grove UT.
She is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has held several callings. She was the Young Women's President in Germany, Young Women's Councilor in Panama Canal Zone and Relief Society President in the Roy 2nd Ward. She served as an ordinance worker in the Ogden Temple for 10+ years, that was her favorite calling. She was also a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers, and Polly Hammon Camp.
She and her family traveled 20 years with Stanley in the USAF, residing in Kansas City, MO; Bossier City, LA; Las Vegas, NV; Bitburg AFB, Germany; Albrook AFB, Panama Canal Zone and Kent, WA; retiring in Roy, UT.
She is survived by two sons Jerry (Sandy) Speigle, David Speigle, three daughters, Vicky (Rick) Murdock, Terry (Ronnie) Reynolds, Coralee (Rick) DeGeorge-North, one sister Eldene Montgomery and one brother Max (Joan) Fowers, 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 11 step-grandchildren, brothers-in-law Delgarn Smith, Rex Buckway and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, son Sheldon, daughter-in-law Marlene, grandson Timothy, step-granddaughter Ashley North, sisters Merna Smith, Nola Batchelor and Mary Beth Buckway, son-in-law Phillip DeGeorge, brothers-in-law Jay Batchelor, Dean Montgomery, James Lenord, Earl and Bob Speigle and sisters-in-law Janet Marcum, Ruby Parido and Bill Beams, Fred Parido and Harbor Marcum.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the Roy 2nd Ward at 5127 S 2400 W Roy, UT. Friends may visit with family at a viewing on Thrusday, August 1, 2019, at the Roy 2nd Ward at 5127 S 2400 W from 6-8 p.m.
Interment: Hooper Cemetery 5301 S 6300 W Hooper, UT.
In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the Roy 2nd Ward missionary fund.
