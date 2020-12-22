Leland "Lee" VanSweden Dec 22, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Leland "Lee" VanSwedenLeland "Lee" VanSweden, 95, passed away Dec. 18, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesOgden City looking at another multimillion-dollar overhaul on one of its streets2 men charged after gang confrontation and shooting in central OgdenMcKay-Dee Hospital nurse touts COVID-19 vaccine after her first shotMan beaten, shots fired outside Ogden bar; Mongols biker club members arrestedFugitive found hiding in dryer after wild police chase in Ogden; 10 charges filedHooper man enraged about divorce case allegedly rams pickup through yard, shoots boat, ATVOgden Police Department looking to expand its use of license plate reader technologyKaysville installs temporary roundabout to gauge public sentiment for such changeClearfield High School building teen center with showers, laundry facilitiesIntermountain Healthcare holding COVID-19 testing clinic in Ogden as deaths surge +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News Roy High fundraises to support teacher battling cancer Averette goes for career-high 30 points in BYU win against Texas Southern Cedar Hills mayor to head administrative services under Cox-Henderson administration Swig breast cancer fundraiser triples goal, helps with medical bills Ogden man charged with two felonies after shooting Star midfielder Kyle Beckerman retiring after 21 MLS seasons Road rage on I-15 in Roy: UHP says man tried to crash another's car State officials warn of scams targeting veterans in Utah