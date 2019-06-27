Lemont Robert Barnes

August 31, 1932 ~ June 22, 2019
Our precious Father and Dad passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, June 22, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. He died of natural causes at 86 years old. He was born August 31, 1932, to Robert W. Barnes and Orthella K. Findlay in Evanston, Wyoming.
In 1950, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1953. He spent 30 years at HAFB retiring in April 1991.
He married Nancy Young in 1954, and together they had five children: Wesley (Ernie) Barnes, Mont Barnes, Tamara (Mike) Jensen, Robert Barnes and Vicki Barnes. They later divorced.
Lemont met and married Juanitta Wolsey on February 17, 1967. They were sealed eternally in the Salt Lake Temple on February 17, 1969. Juanitta had five children: Kathleen Larson, Melanie Campbell, Stephen (Tristan) Horsley, Laurie Horsley and Lisa (Russ) Sweeten. They raised Dallin Bennett and adopted Tyler Allen and David Allen. Together they had a total of 13 children. They were blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, too numerous to count.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints his entire life. He was very Christ like and loving to all that he knew.
He loved to go camping and fishing and was always pulling pranks on everyone. He enjoyed telling stories of his life and making jokes.
Lemont was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathleen, his brother, Wesley, and sister, Thelma. He is survived by 12 children, brother, Gordon Barnes and sister, Vernae Law.
We would like to express our love and gratitude to the Roy 17th Ward for all of their compassion during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, please be generous and donate to the charity of organization of your choice.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Friday, June 28, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: