1932 ~^2019
"Together Again"
Lena Birchall Bundy Perkins started her life in beautiful Wyoming. She was the oldest of two children of Samuel H. and Lena Erickson Bundy. She was born in Casper, Wyoming, on October 9, 1932. She was known to all that knew her as Birchall.
She grew up on cattle and sheep ranches in Wyoming near Casper. She was homeschooled on the ranch. She was riding a horse and shooting a gun by the age of six.
At age ten she moved with her parents and sister to Hanna, Wyoming. By age eighteen, she graduated as valedictorian from Hanna High School.
Her freshman college year was at the University of Wyoming. It was during this year that she joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was then asked to serve a special mission, for sister missionaries, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the West Central States Mission, mostly serving in Montana.
It was there that she met her eternal companion, Vaughn Perkins who was also serving a mission. She would never again leave his side. After returning home she soon married him on June 3, 1955, in the Logan Temple. She later graduated from BYU with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
She and Vaughn moved to Kaysville after graduation and was a stay-at-home mom for a few years. She then joined the faculty at Davis High School in the art department and worked there for thirty years before retiring. She worked side by side with her Vaughn during that time.
Birchall enjoyed painting, fishing, music and being with family. Vaughn and Birchall are the parents of four boys. She served faithfully in different callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Most of her life she played the organ for her wards and stakes.
She always considered herself to be a convert of the church but had a superb knowledge of the gospel and an unshakable testimony. After retirement, from teaching art, she served a second mission in the Philippines Bacolod Mission under President George Snell.
Birchall is survived by her children: Thane (JoAn), Arn (Margie), Ryan (Jolene), and Burton (Sharon). She is also survived by her younger sister, Claudia (Bob) Erickson.
Her husband, Vaughn, preceded her in death just 10 weeks ago (She never wanted to be away from his side for long), and a daughter-in-law, Roberta. She has 28 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at Kaysville 20th Ward Chapel, 855 E. Mutton Hollow Road, Kaysville, UT.
Friends may visit family Friday, November 22, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Rd, Layton, UT.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd. in Layton, Utah. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionary fund.
Condolences may be shared at: