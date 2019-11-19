November 17, 1925 ~ November 16, 2019
Lena F. Duran passed into the hands of God on November 16, 2019, one day before her 94th birthday. She lived a full and rewarding life. She was a lifetime member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Lena represents the last matriarch of the Fresques family. She has left a heritage of over 94 plus children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with their families.
Lena is survived by her daughters, Wanda Kearns, and Sandra Rodriguez (Gabriel); her sons: David Duran, Gilbert Duran, and Joe Duran Jr (Bonnie); and her son who preceded her in death, Wayne Duran (Alison).
Viewing will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th St, Ogden, Utah. Funeral and memorial to follow on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 11 a.m., with a viewing prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 3286 Porter Ave, Ogden, Utah. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.
