Lenore H. Brown Spencer

September 14, 1921 ~ November 1, 2019
Lenore passed onto a better world on November 1, 2019, where she was reunited with her parents, James C. and Aleen Hunsaker Hansen, and her beloved husband Thomas Wesley Spencer (Wes). She was born in Rockford, Idaho, on September 14, 1921 ("Kids, you now know how old I am."). She grew up in Kanesville, Utah, and graduated from Weber High School and LDS Business College, where she was a member of Alpha Iota, International Honorary Business Sorority.
She was married to Jellette Brown on September 25, 1940, and had five wonderful children. After 34 years of marriage, they were divorced. A subsequent marriage to Stanley Konkol also ended in divorce. On August 20, 1994, Lenore married Thomas Wesley Spencer in the Ogden LDS Temple. They made their home in Slaterville.
Lenore delighted in serving in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. While she enjoyed serving in many organizations, she especially found joy in teaching. Lenore loved to produce Roadshows with the youth of the Ogden 31st Ward, where she resided for 43 years. She wrote, directed and performed in countless productions for all occasions.
All her life, Lenore found and gave joy as an entertainer. Music brought her much pleasure. She enjoyed singing with a Sweet Adeline's barbershop chorus for many years as well as with her ward choir. She trained dancers for floor shows and loved being a tap-dancing grandma. Her greatest passion was ballroom dancing where she spent countless hours "swingin" to the rhythm.^
She was adept in making people laugh. Her talents as a humorous speaker were often utilized. She was a polished speaker, a member of Toastmasters International, for over thirty years. She wrote and directed plays and was a published poet. She was also awarded many prizes for her writing ability, having been a member of U PenaPrize Club, Ben Lomond Poetry Society, and League of Utah Writers.
Contest-writing was especially profitable for her, garnering her automobiles, trips, cash and other wonderful prizes. When the International Contesters Association held its convention in Salt Lake City, she served as General Chairman. A trivia expert, she loved word games and was an ardent crossword puzzle solver.
She and her husband Wes traveled extensively. They served a mission together in Susanville, California, and were regular temple patrons.
She had been employed at the Utah State Department of Public Welfare, Hill Field, and eventually retired from Internal Revenue Service after almost 30 years of service.
Lenore's children include: Jennette (Les) Paskett, Bountiful; Barry (Jenny) Brown, West Jordan; Verne (Sue) Brown, Ennis, MT; Kent (Kerrie) Brown, Cedar City; Curtis (Terri) Brown, Hurricane. Her step-children include: Bart (Sandra) Spencer, Marriott-Slaterville; Darrell (Dana) Spencer, Marriott-Slatervile; Brian (Janel) Spencer, Farmington. Lenore also had 62 beloved and beautiful grandchildren and 86 great-grandchildren. Lenore has one surviving sister, Elaine (Kenneth) Wilde. Lenore's family was very precious to her, and she loved and sincerely cared about all her fellowmen.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah. Friends may visit from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the angels at Waikoloa Assisted Living who cared for Lenore.
