Leo A. Pacheco

May 21, 1933 ~ July 20, 2019
It is with a sad and heavy heart our brother, Leo Pacheco passed away. He was born in Las Tables, New Mexico. He was raised in Clearfield. He spent 32 years in the service. He was a POW in the Korean War.
Leo married Alecia Oachoa; together they had six children.
He is survived by three children; two sisters and two brothers. He is preceded in death by his parents, Octaviano and Cleo Pacheco; and three children.
A viewing will be held Monday, July 29, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th Street, Ogden, Utah. Graveside services will be held at a later date at the Utah Veteran's Memorial Park.
