Leon Felt passed away October 5, 2019, at the age of 98. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois, and son, Glenn.
Leon retired after 40 years with the SP Railroad. He served an LDS mission in New Zealand with his wife, Nola. He served as Bishop of a Single Adult Ward and as the Transit Bishop of the Sacramento area. Leon was also a decorated WWII Veteran receiving the Distinguished Service Cross, three Purple Hearts and four Bronze Stars.
Funeral services will be in Lincoln, California Thursday, October 24, 2019.