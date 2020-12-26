Leona Faye Sherman Carrillo
August 14, 1939 ~ December 20, 2020
Leona Faye Sherman Carrillo, who once asked her mother if she could please be called "Mary Had a Little Lamb," passed peacefully away on December 20, 2020.
'Lee,' as she finally settled on, was born in Douglas, Arizona in 1939 to Dallas Sherman and Clara Thomsen.
Those of us left behind wish to honor her for the many wonderful memories that have been created and the example of courage and resilience that was such a natural part of her life.
Lee is sealed to Lawrence 'Larry' Carrillo, and they would have celebrated their 61st anniversary on December 21, 2020.
Surviving are their daughter, Kelli Weir (Rick), and son Kevin Carrillo (Julee). They have five grandchildren and their spouses of which they are enormously proud of: Christopher Weir (Amber), Megan Slobodan (Sean), Ryan Carrillo (Rachel), McKenna Haug (Todd), and Nathan Carrillo. They also have much love and amazement for their eight (almost nine) great-grandchildren: Isabel, Novali, Evelyn, Penelope, Paul, Alaina, Mateo, Jordan, and one yet to come.
Lee will be interred at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
Our memorial to our mother will be the way we live our lives each day with Integrity and Kindness. We invite you to leave your comments and memories of Lee at: www.leavittsmortuary.com
On this week before Christmas, we find great solace in the birth of our Savior, who made it possible for us to be resurrected and joined as families forever.