Leonard J. Romero

Leonard (Lenny) J. Romero our hero, a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother passed away peacefully at the age of 61 on November 7, 2019. He was born and raised in Ogden, UT to Fred and Lucy Romero.
His passions in life were his family, muscle cars, and fishing. He has touched so many lives and is remembered for being a lifelong friend to many, an amazing father, and a proud grandpa (papa Lenny).
He was looking forward to retirement from HAFB and being able to spend more time fishing as well as spending time with his family and grandkids.
He leaves behind the love of his life, Robin (Stoddard) Romero; a son, Jeff; and two daughters, Amanda Schofield, Chantel Szerszen; as well as six step-sons: Guy, Joey, Brody, Dusty, Kolbey, Trent, their spouses, and 17 grandchildren.
He is also survived by his mother, Lucy Romero, and his siblings: Mike, Debbie, Kerry, and Tammy.
He is preceded in death by his father, Fred A. Romero.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Our Savior's 670Lutheran Church, in the Fellowship Hall, 5560 S. 2300 W. Roy, UT, 84067. In lieu of flowers, a fund has been set up in his name at Golden West Credit Union.
"Live for today, hope for tomorrow"
