Leonard John Cevering
1939 - 2021
Leonard John Cevering, 82, of Pleasant View, Utah, passed away peacefully Monday, May 17th, 2021, of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis at his home surrounded by his family. He was born February 14th, 1939, to John Henry and Jennie Smit Cevering. He attended Ben Lomond High School, where he met the love of his life Darla Nelson. They were married August 28th, 1958, in the Salt Lake Temple. Shortly after they moved to Pleasant View, where they raised their family and made life-long friends. He served on the City Council, in Bishoprics, on the Stake High Council, and served 9 years as an Auditor and Stake Clerk with young adults at Weber State University. Len and Darla served as ordinance workers in the Ogden Temple over 6 years.
They served a mission in Kirtland, Ohio, which was an incredible experience. He learned to make Dulcimers while there and after returning home he made one for each of his children. He started work at 14 years old at Wangsgards, worked at Marquart, was a manager at Northern Utah Glass for 19 years, Thiokol, Ogden Golf and Country Club, and finished his career as a controller for Golden Beverage. He loved the outdoors and taught his family the same with the love for snowmobiling, camping, fly fishing, golfing and hunting. He could fix and repair anything. He was always willing to travel on a moment's notice. Some of his recent most memorable trips were the Alaskan Highway for the summer, a trip to Holland to walk the streets where his ancestors lived, and Africa. He loved doing family history.
His family was his joy. He is survived by his wife Darla, children, Pam (Dave) Soelberg, Michele (Rick) Scadden, Blake (Kelli) Cevering, Jean (Juan) Jimenez, Joan (Dave) Toone, 23 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and brother Ron (Jackie) Cevering. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Beverly Frazier, and grandson Tyler Soelberg.
The family would like to thank Hospice, especially Annette Wood for the love and care they provided.
Funeral Services will be held at the Pleasant View LDS Stake Center, 2975 N 1000 W, Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 11:00 am, with a viewing from 9:00 am to 10:30 am. Interment will be at the Ben Lomond Cemetery.
