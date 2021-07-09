Leonard M Grassli
1930 - 2021
Leonard M Grassli, noted Utah landscape architect, died peacefully at home July 7, 2021, in St. George, Utah, with his wife and daughters by his side. He was 91.
Leonard was born in Grabs, Switzerland, March 27, 1930, to Leonhard and Anna Eggenberger Grassli. He was the second of three children and the only son. The family moved to Basel, Switzerland where Leonard was reared and received his early education. He earned his professional degree in landscape architecture in Geneva.
He converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1955, and in 1957 he immigrated to the United States and was employed in Salt Lake City, Utah by landscape architect, Leon Frehner. He later joined Provo Landscape Company (PLC) in Provo, Utah. Two years later he married Michaelene Packer in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple July 28, 1961. They moved from Provo to Ogden in 1962. There Leonard opened a branch of PLC that was eventually sold. He and John Maas founded Maas and Grassli Landscape Architects and moved the office to Salt Lake City, where it later became MGB+A The Grassli Group. Their firm designed many notable major public spaces in Utah and the Intermountain West, including the 83-acre Thanksgiving Point masterplan, the Utah Valley University masterplan, the Weber State University campus plan, and the Utah State Capitol grounds remodel. They earned more than 40 national and state design awards over the years. He received the coveted distinction of Fellow in the American Society of Landscape Architects in 1996.
Leonard remained devoted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and served in many callings including bishop, stake high counselor, stake executive secretary, and as a missionary in Switzerland with his wife. He maintained that his favorite calling, other than bishop, was as a Primary teacher of eleven- and twelve-year-olds whom he taught for nine years. He was especially active in family history and temple work for his ancestors. He loved swimming, and he and Michaelene shared a love of classical music, travel, and painting.
Leonard often said that his proudest achievement was his happy family that consists of his wife, Michaelene, and their three daughters, Jane Anne Woodhead (Steven) with their children Marie Bradburn (Kurt), Michael Woodhead (Kimberly), Marlies Hill (Dillon),and Mitchell Woodhead (Morgan); Susan Andersen (Daniel) with their children Jackson (Tahlia), Maxwell, and Alexandra; and Sara Chugg (David) with their children Audrey, Andrew (Alicia), and Austin. There are currently eleven great grandchildren.
The family extends their appreciation for the loving and attentive care of Dr. Michael Codiga, as well as Laura, Lisa, Melissa, Crystal, and Reuben and all the employees of Canyon Hospice in St. George, Utah.
The family will greet friends at Myers Mortuary in Ogden, Sunday, July 11, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. A graveside service for family and friends will be held at the North Ogden Cemetery, 526 East 2850 North, Ogden, Utah, on Monday, July 12 at 9:00 am. Friends are invited to make contributions in his name to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Perpetual Immigration Fund or Humanitarian Fund.
Funeral service will be livestreamed. To watch, scroll to the bottom of Leonard's obituary on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 9:00 am, www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family. If unable to watch at this time the service will be on Myers Mortuary website indefinitely.