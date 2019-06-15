July 24, 1954 ~ June 9, 2019
Our Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather Leslie G. Penrod (Les) peacefully returned home on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at his home in Hooper, Utah. Les was born on July 24, 1954, to Darlene Clark Penrod and Lynn Gordon Penrod in Ogden, Utah. Les graduated from Ben Lomond High school in 1972, then soon after married Suzette Manscill in the Salt Lake Temple on June 28, 1973.
He was employed by Hill Air Force Base for 27 years; from there he used his salesmanship skills to provide for his family for many years. In 2008 he experienced a stroke which left him with right-sided challenges; despite this set back he didn't let it slow him down. He used his vast knowledge in health and spiritual healing to bless the loves of all within his influence. He loved everyone around him and made them feel loved and appreciated. He taught his family never to judge another person no matter what and to show love abundantly!!
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities. His favorite was working with his Boy Scouts and teaching them survival skills and taking them on high adventures. He loved hiking, fishing, hunting, 4-wheeling and camping with his friends and family. He loved nature and the beauties of the earth; above all he loved spending time with his grandchildren and family!! He is immensely loved, therefore, will be fiercely missed, we Love you Dad!!
Les Penrod is survived by his wife, Suzette Penrod; daughters: Lezette (Keith) Rusch, Tiffany (Timothy) Kealamakia, and Sharee (David) Carlisle; his eight grandchildren: Bryson (Jenae), Adam (Elizabeth), Mariah (Justin), Kiana, Olivia, Nalea, Savanah, Ryker and Quinlee; and two great-grandchildren, Ammon and Allyson; and his father, Lynn Penrod.
Les is preceded in death by his mother, Darlene Clark Penrod and his brother, Brian Adam Penrod.
Viewing and Funeral services are as follows: Viewing Monday, June 17, 2019, 6:00 ? 8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah. A second viewing will be held at the church house in Hooper, Utah, 5000 South 5900 West, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 10:00 ? 10:45 a.m. with the funeral following at 11:00 a.m. and a luncheon directly following. At his request, his remains will be cremated.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Suzette Penrod at her America First account or charitably give in Les Penrod's name to someone who is less fortunate. We would also like to publicly express gratitude to all who have sent condolences, love and prayers to our family; Leavitt's for making our day special; and Roy City and Weber County EMS and Officers for their compassion and help. Thank You!
