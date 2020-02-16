Leslie J. Boothe

August 31, 1927 ~ February 11, 2020
Leslie James Boothe, beloved husband, father, grandfather, teacher and friend, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, surrounded by his cherished family.
He was born August 31, 1927 in Eureka, Utah to Leslie H. and Ella Nielson Boothe. He was blessed to be raised in a home full of love and kindness with his five siblings in Burley, Idaho. After graduating from Burley High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served 18 months on the island of Guam. Upon returning home, he was called to serve in the Northern California LDS Mission. He met his dear wife, LuElla Johnson, while attending Ricks College. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 4, 1952. They were blessed with 67 years together. He received his Bachelor's degree from Ricks College and his Master's Degree from BYU. He was blessed to have a career he had dreamed of working for 38 years in the Church Education System as a seminary and institute teacher. He enjoyed his time teaching at the Institute of Religion at Weber State University for 32 years. He was a gifted teacher. To this day we meet people who remember the great impact he had on their lives as he taught them the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He faithfully served in many callings throughout his life as a Bishop, in Bishoprics, High Councils, as an ordinance worker in the Ogden Temple and as a senior couple missionary with his wife at BYU Hawaii. His service, was not limited to church callings. He spent his life going about doing good. He saw the best in people and treated everyone as a precious child of God. His greatest service was to his family. He and Lu have seven children who he loved with all his heart. He said his happiest times were when his children were little running through the house. He was a man who enjoyed beautiful flowers, his vegetable garden, delicious food, music, BYU sports, reading, and great friends and calling the many people he loved.
We will miss him, but are so grateful for the example of his faithful life.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Lu; his children: Greg (Fara) Boothe; LuAnn (Steve) Peterson; Susan (Craig) Rammell; Leslie M. Boothe; Todd (Lori) Boothe; Christine (Steve) Saunders; 19 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren, one sister, Carole Moulton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Arlin Boothe and grandson, Brian Rammell, one brother, Wayne and three sisters, Melba, Darlene, and Maxine.
We would like to express our gratitude to the many medical professionals that helped with his care, especially Dr. Mariam Nassif, Dr. Richard Hall and Kylie and Hailee from Applegate Hospice.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at South Weber 3rd Ward Chapel, 7989 S. 2250 E.
Viewings will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment will follow on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Victor Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Honor Guard.
Send condolences to www.gfc-utah.com.