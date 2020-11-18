Lester Charles Wheatley
Lester Charles Wheatley, a great person, passed away on November 8, 2020. He was loved and will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
Lester Wheatley was born on January 6, 1923, in Weston, Idaho to Michael and Agnes Wheatley. He lived in Robin, Idaho until WWII took him to Europe and on to Paris on VE Day. He married his sweetheart Carole Benon Harris soon after the end of the war and they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. Lester and Benon lived in Provo long enough for Lester to graduate from BYU, and then they worked and lived in Pocatello for a decade. The couple moved to Tremonton in 1961 and made it their home through cherished friendships and civic engagement. Lester was co-owner of Crump-Wheatley Motor with his lifelong friend, Glen Crump. After Lester retired, they served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Macon, Georgia. Lester and Benon had a wonderful marriage, but their time together was interrupted at 52 years when Benon passed away in 2020.
Lester is survived by six sons: Kimbal (Debbra), Scott (Gaye), Alan (Karla), David (Carol), Mark (Lori), and Jeff (Angie). Lester was delighted with his growing family of daughters-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, all of his siblings (Leon, Helen, Wayne, and Jack), grandson Jonathan, and many of his friends.
Lester was known by everyone as a "good guy." He was passionate about fairness, kind to everyone, enjoyed serving others, and was just plain friendly to everyone he encountered. There were many facets to the lives of Lester and Benon Wheatley, but serving their family, their church, and their community and out in lives well spent.
Lester attended a lot of funerals as his friends passed on, but he will not get a traditional funeral himself. Instead, a graveside service will be held on November 21. The service is restricted to immediate family members, but a recording of the service will be available on the Rudd Funeral Home website (www.ruddfuneralhome.com) by 5pm on Saturday afternoon. We invite everyone who knows Lester to join our family in reflecting on and celebrating his excellent life by viewing the recorded service and sharing your thoughts and memories on the funeral home website. Lester would be most pleased if his passing caused just a little bit more love in the world. In lieu of flowers, please reach out and uplift someone and spread a little love in his name.
Our many thanks go out to Lester's dear friends, neighbors, and Ward members who helped and comforted him over the years. A special thanks to good friends Ruth Ann Angeli and Boyd Parker, and to all the folks at Bear River Valley Hospital, Bear River Valley Senior Center and their Meals on Wheels service, Jaycee Hawkes, Primrose Home Care and Hospice, the George E. Wahlen Veterans Home, and Rudd Funeral Home for their devoted care.