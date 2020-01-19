Lew Allen Wangsgard

1933 ~ 2020
Preceded in death by his sweetheart, Patti; father, Allen Wangsgard; mother who gave him life, Dottie "Grammie"^ Wangsgard; the mother who raised him to be the man he was, Elizabeth "Nanna"^Wangsgard (grandmother); and George "Gramps"^ Wangsgard (grandfather).
Lew is survived by his daughters Jill of Seattle, WA and Jan of Sandy, UT; special granddaughter Lyla of Seattle; sister Midge Stoddard; half-sisters, Tana Thurgood, Kim Faulkner and half-brother, Max Curran.
He held various LDS callings and dedicated his life to serving others. "I tell you these things that ye may learn wisdom; that ye may learn that when ye are in service of your fellow beings you are only in the service of your God."^(Mosiah 2:17). But he most enjoyed being a husband, father and grandfather.
Lew has been an active participant, officer and director of many professional, civic and church organizations and enjoyed skiing, golfing, playing the piano and flying his airplane.
Dad was born in Ogden, Utah on January 29, 1933. He attended Ogden City Schools, graduating from Ogden High School in 1951.
He married Patricia "Patti"^Ann Jensen of Brigham City, UT, in the Salt Lake Temple. Following high school graduation, he entered and completed two years of Engineering studies at Weber State College. After completing military duty, he went back to school and in 1958 received a BS degree in Civil Engineering from Utah State University.
Dad was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953 and was assigned to the Corps of Engineering in 1955. He played a key role in developing the first accurate topographical map of Alaska, utilizing the latest aerial photogrammetric technology.
Upon graduation from USU he became a registered professional consulting engineer in private practice and because of his broad background in the discipline of civil engineering, served as city engineer for many cities and two counties in the state of Utah.
Under his direction as president of Nielsen, Maxwell and Wangsgard, Consulting Engineer in SLC, the firm developed into one of the largest and most premier engineering firms in Utah; with offices in Ogden, Vernal and SLC.
Some of the major projects he was personally responsible for include: four reinforced concrete highway bridges over the Ogden and Weber Rivers, expansion of the Salt Lake City International Airport access roads, bridges and drainage control structures, Weber county water, sewer, storm drain master plans.
He also served at Mayor of South Ogden City, Vice President of Powder Mountain Ski Resort Inc., President of The American Society of Civil Engineers, Utah Section, Chairman of Weber County Solid Waste Board, President of MarLon Hills Elementary School PTA, and board member of the State of Utah Hazardous and Solid Waste Committee.
The family would like to express what the experience of having devoted hospice care, through Encompass, has meant to our family, but that is not really possible. They are actually angels disguised as humans. Tammy, Dr. Seth Lewis, Angie, Jodie, Rose, Val, Bri, Dennis, Jim, Kim, Miller and Danny, Zack and Jaxon Buckway provided Dad with loving tenderness in this difficult transition.
The compassion shown to our family will never be forgotten, the dignity with which Dad was cared for is beyond words. We are forever grateful for the experience of knowing you all and having you in our lives. You became family when we most needed it.
In "Lew"^of flowers please make a donation to: USU College of Engineering, Nielsen, Maxwell, Wangsgard Scholarship Endowment; attn: Shelley, 4100 Old Main Hill, Logan, UT 84322.
Dad passed away Jan. 11, 2020 after an honorable and courageous battle against Dementia, with faith, hope, dignity, determination, gratefulness and much love.
Grandfather, dad, friend and sweetheart, thank you for all you taught us. You were an incredible man who will be missed dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the South Ogden 8th Ward, 720 Nancy Drive, South Ogden.
Viewings will be held at the church on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Tuesday, prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Interment will be at Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: