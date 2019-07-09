1927 ~ 2019
Lewis P. Stephens, 91, of Ogden, passed away July 7, 2019, at his home.
Lewis was born in Ogden, Utah on November 23, 1927, to Mary Alice Pingree Stephens and George Thomas Stephens. The youngest of eight siblings, he was raised in Ogden and graduated from Ogden High School. He later attended Brigham Young University for a short time before enlisting in the U. S. Army and served during and following World War II.
Upon an honorable discharge from the Army, he returned to BYU. After two years at BYU he was called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Spanish-American Mission, which covered five states. Upon completion of his mission, he, returned to BYU and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in marketing and business management in 1953.
That same year he attended New York University, graduating in 1954 with a Master's degree in retailing.
Lewis worked in management for W.T. Grant Co., working in 19 different cities and opened three stores as personnel manager.
He married Ruth Jeanne Anderson in 1959 in the Salt Lake Temple and they are the parents of three children.
Lewis also worked for Salt Lake Community College as a professor of marketing and business management. He organized Toastmasters International on campus and served as Area Governor for this organization. He headed up the Job Expo for many years at SLCC. He was a member of Rotary International, Kiwanis International, Toastmasters International, and the Sugar House Chamber of Commerce. He also served as vice president of the Utah chapter of the International Association of Security Dealers.
An active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lewis served as Bishop's Counselor, Stake Executive Secretary, Temple Square Host, Counselor to Stake Mission President, High Priest Group Instructor, Scout Master, Sunday School President, Missionary and Mission Secretary, Ward Mission Leader, Stake Missionary, Coordinator of Church Services for a rest home, Ward and Stake Employment Specialist, and one of Seven Presidents of Seventy for his stake.
Lewis is survived by his wife, Ruth; children, Mary Alice Stephens of Salt Lake City; David (Karen) Stephens of Idaho Falls and Mark Stephens of Salt Lake City, four grandchildren, Katie, Kimberly, Tyler, and Cameron, and one great-grandchild, Lany.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Ogden City Cemetery. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
